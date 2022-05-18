WAKEFIELD - Wakefield's Sweetser Lecture Series is back. After a long, unexpected, and trying hiatus, Wakefield's tradition of the Sweetser Lecture Series returns. This year the schedule is a bit different.
Instead of a spring Series as produced for the past few decades, the 2022 edition will be in the fall.
Leading off is best-selling author, historian, and lecturer Stephen Puleo. A veteran of several Sweetser Series, Puleo's subject this year will be "Voyage of Mercy: America's Effort to Save the Irish During the Great Famine." He will speak on Wednesday September 28.
Following two weeks later, on Wednesday, October 12, Sanjiv Chopra,MD, best-selling author, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and International Lecturer, will offer advice in "Live Healthier! Live Happier! Live with Purpose!"
Then on Wednesday, October 26, author and Brandeis University WSRC Scholar Kate Clifford Larson, PhD, will speak on "Soaring Spirits for Freedom:
Harriet Tubman and Fanny Lou Hamer."
All three Lectures will be held at the Savings Bank Theatre at Wakefield Memorial High School, 60 Farm St. in Wakefield, at 7:30 p.m. their respective evenings.
The Savings Bank has donated a substantial monetary contribution to support the Series.
Admission is $10 per Lecture, with a discounted ticket price of $25 for all three.
Tickets will be available after July 1 at Sweetbay, 478 Main St. in Wakefield and at the Wakefield Daily Item office, 26 Albion St. You may also request tickets by mailing a SASE and check to Sweetser Lecture Committee, P.O. Box 1734, Wakefield, MA 01880. Tickets will also be available at the door the evenings of the Lectures.
Designation in the program for special contributors is also offered. For $80+ you may be listed as a Benefactor. A donation of $40 to $79 yields a Patron notice. To participate in this, please contact the Sweetser Lecture Committee at the P. O Box listed above.
The Sweetser Lecture was started through as bequest in the will of Cornelius Sweetser. a wealthy local shoe manufacturer who died in 1881. Sweetser designated money for Wakefield and Saco, Maine, to initiate a series of educational programs in each town for the citizens. By the terms of the will any excess proceeds are donated local charities. In the past few years, beneficiaries of the Lecture Series have been the Wakefield Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Holiday Unit (Wakefield residents), and the Wakefield efforts of the Mystic Valley Elder Services.
