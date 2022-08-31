WAKEFIELD - Over the next few days, Lowell and Salem Street neighborhoods in Wakefield will experience overnight water main work and a temporary water-service suspension will impact some residents.
The Town of Wakefield’s contractor, GTA, Inc, will be conducting overnight water main replacement near the Lowell and Salem Street intersection on Tuesday night (August 30), Wednesday night (August 31), and Thursday night (September 1). Work will take place from approximately 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Please remove all vehicles from the roadway; vehicles that impede work will be towed.
Tuesday, overnight into Wednesday morning, residents of Salem Street (from Drummer Lane to Lowell Street), Lowell Street (from Montrose School Lane to Salem Street), Drummer Lane, Dexter's Lane, Hope Terrace, and Garden Lane will have water service suspended to accommodate the water main replacement. The suspension is scheduled from 8 p.m. Tuesday (August 30) to 4 a.m. Wednesday (August 31). We thank residents for their patience as this work is performed.
Residents may experience discolored water or fluctuating water pressure as this work is conducted. We recommend running water from your faucets for a few minutes if you encounter discolored water or trapped air in their plumbing.
Should you have any questions, please connect with the Department of Public Works Engineering Division at 781-246-6308.
