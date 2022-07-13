WAKEFIELD - The Town of Wakefield and Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) are developing a plan to provide safer and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian access in Wakefield. Learn more about the project at a virtual infosession tomorrow night, July 14, at 7 p.m.
During the session, the team will present proposed projects that have been identified as key priorities. The session will include a presentation, breakouts, and a question-and-answer period. This is the second in the series of public meetings for this project.
Register today on the town’s web site. Please find a link at www.wakefield.ma.us.
Note: this meeting was rescheduled from its original May 31 time slot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.