WAKEFIELD - Wakefield's Health Department indicates that the number of flu (influenza) cases is increasing both locally and nationally this season. There are between 10 and 20 cases of flu reported each day for Melrose and Wakefield. Across the U.S., hospitalization rates in kids are among the highest seen in about a decade for this time of the season. Nationally, there also has been a drop in the number of people getting vaccinated this year.
Wakefield’s Public Health Nurse notes that getting a flu shot is the most important action a person can take to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications. According to the CDC, vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older every year. Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk and parents of young children.
Wakefield flu clinics will be at the Health Department office, 5 Common St. There will be a limited amount of high dose flu vaccine available for those over 65.
Register today at https://
register/wakefield.
Wednesday, December 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
As the Wakefield and Melrose Health Department is a shared resource, residents can feel free to also visit staff at Melrose City Hall, 562 Main Street, during the Melrose clinics. Register for the Melrose clinics here: https://home.color.com/
vaccine/register/melrose.
Tuesday, December 27
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The flu vaccine:
• Does not eliminate the possibility of contracting the virus, but it reduces the risk of flu illness
• Can make symptoms less severe among people who get vaccinated, thereby reducing the risk of serious flu complications such as hospitalization
• Can be given at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine for people who are due for both
• Protects against four different flu viruses; even if a patient has already gotten the flu, other flu viruses are circulating and it’s possible to get flu more than once a season
• If you have questions about these clinics, contact the Health Department at (781) 246-6375.
Groups at higher risk of serious illness
Adults 65 Years and Older
• Nine out of 10 people hospitalized with flu in recent years had at least one underlying health condition (asthma, heart disease and stroke, diabetes, chronic kidney disease).
Children under 5
• Flu is more dangerous than the common cold for young children.
• Healthy children 5 years and older who catch the flu can spread it to vulnerable family members, like infants younger than 6 months and adults over 65
During pregnancy
• Changes to the immune system, heart, and lungs during pregnancy make those who are pregnant more susceptible to potentially serious flu complications. Flu may also be harmful for a developing baby.
Flu symptoms
Typical symptoms of the flu include:
• Fever/feeling feverish or chills
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Headaches
• Fatigue (tiredness)
• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children than adults
Treatment options for the flu include:
Call your health care provider, especially if you are over 65
• As people age, they may develop other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, etc. putting them at risk for more serious complications
• A provider may order an antiviral medication like Tamiflu which needs to be taken within the first 2 days of symptoms
Stay home
• The flu is highly infectious and is spread through droplets when a person coughs, sneezes, or talks
• You should remain fever free for 24 hours, without fever reducing medications, before resuming daily activities
• Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
• If washing with soap and running water isn’t possible, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol
Drink plenty of fluids
• Stay well hydrated if you have a fever
• Drink water, broth, juices, decaf green tea, etc. (caffeinated beverages are dehydrating)
Rinse and moisten your sinuses
• Use a neti pot to clear out built up mucus in your sinuses or take a warm shower to help relieve nasal congestion
Consider over-the-counter pain relievers
• Acetaminophen and ibuprofen aren’t cures, but they can reduce fever and alleviate aches and pains. They should be used as directed because these medications have their own risks
• Pay attention to symptoms
Call your doctor If your symptoms are getting progressively worse - increasing fever, chest pain, or coughing up yellow phlegm
You may be in the beginning stages of pneumonia which is the most common complication of the flu.
