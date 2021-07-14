WAKEFIELD - OnSolve’s CodeRED system is the product that Wakefield uses to send time-sensitive communications to residents and businesses in emergencies. Sometimes referred to as “reverse 911,” the tool allows users to receive alerts from public safety and Town leaders via email, phone, and text. Users can also opt to receive weather-related warnings from the National Weather Service.
When a call is received, please notice that the audio messages are in a computerized voice. The text-to-speech function allows the platform to perform language translations. To switch your language preference, login to your CodeRED account. Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese are currently available in the “Message Language Preference” field.
The service also allows messages to be geo-targeted based on address. If you’ve moved (within Wakefield) since your initial signup, please take a moment to update your address information. Those who have moved out of town and need to be removed from the system can complete this opt-out form.
If you don’t remember your username and/or password and need to update your contact information or language preference, there are options:
There are single-sign-on buttons in the event you used Google, Facebook, or Twitter account to sign up.
If you created a unique username, try the “forgot my password” option.
If you also forgot your username or are having any other issues updating your account, please reach out to OnSolve client support at (866) 939-0911 or email crsupport@onsolve.com.
New to CodeRED? Be sure to “Create a Managed Account” instead of registering as a guest so you can easily update your information.
Examples of when the CodeRED system may be utilized include:
• Drinking water contamination
• Parking ban and snow emergencies
• Fires or floods
• Utility outages
• Chemical spills or gas leaks
• Other emergency incidents where
rapid and accurate notification is
essential for safety.
Residents and businesses without internet access are encouraged to contact a friend or family member for help registering. Residents can also call the Wakefield Fire Department at 781-246-6435 for assistance registering.
This local CodeRED system is different than the Wireless Emergency Alerts received from mobile phone carriers. Wireless Emergency Alerts are part of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national, non-subscription system that sends messages to participating mobile phone carriers, AM and FM radio, television, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's weather radio.
