WAKEFIELD - Wakefield-based violence prevention nonprofit organization Deana’s Educational Theater (DET) is proud to announce a new summer series of programming, focused on teaching multigenerational audiences about healthy relationships. The DET Community Series is designed for family, parent/guardian, educator, and community group audiences.
Performances will be virtual via Zoom every other Thursday evening @ 7:00 pm from June 24 through August 19. The Community Series invites viewers to sample a number of DET’s plays over the course of the summer and provides an opportunity for youth and adults to open challenging conversations about bullying, digital footprint, dating violence prevention, and more.
Audiences will also learn practical tools they can immediately enact in their daily lives to ensure healthy relationships and even save lives. The DET Community Series also serves as a fundraiser in support of the company’s 2021-2022 season.
“I chose to work with Deana’s Educational Theater because, as a parent, I feel empowering our children with the knowledge to recognize the signs of an unhealthy relationship and the tools to be a good friend is so critical,” said DET Board President Lori Mabardi. “I also appreciate the work DET does in teaching kids about responsible digital presence and how to be kind on and offline.”
For 27 years, DET has worked with schools, community centers, and military bases in New England, around the country, and even internationally to teach young people how to prevent bullying, harassment, and intimate partner violence. DET began offering virtual performances in Spring 2021 in response to schools’ evolving needs during the pandemic, and anticipates adding additional virtual shows to its in-person repertoire in the coming year.
“We are thrilled to have added virtual performance options that will help us expand our reach across the United States,” said DET Executive Director Christine Shaw.
PERFORMANCE
SCHEDULE
The following performances will be on Thursdays at 7pm via Zoom.
Thursday, June 24: The Yellow Dress (recommended for high school students, college students, and adults)
Anna and Rick’s relationship begins as young love, full of passion and promise, but before long, Anna begins to notice startling changes in her boyfriend’s behavior. In this powerful one-woman play, Anna takes the audience on a journey through the Cycle of Abuse.
Thursday, July 8: Remote Control (recommended for grades 7 and up)
Josh and Amy seem like the perfect couple, but their friend, Darryl, notices some behaviors that could be signs of trouble. In this interactive play, Darryl steps out of the action to seek the audience’s advice and learns about the important role bystanders can play in preventing abuse.
Thursday, July 22: The Zoom Room (recommended for grades 4 and up)
Terry is nervous about starting at a new school but quickly finds a friend in Chris, who is in Terry’s grade. Unfortunately, Jordan, the most popular kid at school, isn’t so welcoming and immediately begins bullying Terry. How can Chris help Terry out while staying on Jordan’s good side? In this interactive play, Chris appeals to the audience for suggestions on how to step in and stand up for what’s right.
Thursday, August 5: The Lesson (recommended for grades 8 and up)
Dakota and Leigh Ann used to be friends, good friends. That is, until Leigh Ann and Vic start dating and Leigh Ann learns about a compromising photo Dakota sent to Vic. As these three students grapple with the choices they make online, the play explores the consequences of cyberbullying and asks thought-provoking questions about how communities can create a culture that prevents bullying before it starts.
Thursday, August 19: The Yellow Dress (encore performance) (recommended for high school students, college students, and adults)
Anna and Rick’s relationship begins as young love, full of passion and promise, but before long, Anna begins to notice startling changes in her boyfriend’s behavior. In this powerful one-woman play, Anna takes the audience on a journey through the Cycle of Abuse.
Additional performances may be added at a later date.
FOR TICKETS
RSVP via Eventbrite at: https://bit.ly/DETCommunity
Price: True-Cost, Pay-It-Forward, and Donation-Based options available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.