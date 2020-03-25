IN WAKEFIELD, Saint Joseph School's first grade class recently enjoyed a delicious breakfast of green eggs and ham in celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday. Students also wore Cat in the Hat hats and proudly displayed their favorite Dr. Seuss books to continue this fun Grade 1 tradition. Teacher Mrs. Melino works hard to make Grade 1 a joy. Pictured here are students Luca Eramo (Peabody), Bruno Hubbard (Saugus), Markhus Noelsaint (Wakefield), Alex Turner (Wakefield), and Cole-Joseph Carberry (Tewksbury).
