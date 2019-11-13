WAKEFIELD - A team of students from Wakefield Memorial High School came to WGBH studios in Brighton to compete at Super Sunday, the qualifying event for High School Quiz Show. If they’re among the top 14 scoring teams, they’ll move on to the televised academic competition and be part of High School Quiz Show’s 11th season, hosted by Billy Costa and broadcast on WGBH 2. On Super Sunday, teams of four students took an identical written quiz that covered a range of subjects, from literature and science to math, history and civics.
In addition, eight teams were selected to vie for an additional spot by competing in a live event High School Quiz Show: Extra Credit, hosted by author Jeff Kinney at his Plainville, MA bookstore, An Unlikely Story, last Sunday, October 27th.
The final spot will be filled during High School Quiz Show's Season 11 premiere on Saturday, February 1 at 6 pm on WGBH 2 in a head-to-head wild card match-up between the highest scoring teams from Super Sunday that have not been on the show in at least five seasons.
High School Quiz Show is endorsed by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education and the Massachusetts PTA. Questions on the show are aligned with the Massachusetts high school curriculum standards in subjects that include literature, history, civics, science and math, as well as current events, and general knowledge.
Major funding for High School Quiz Show is provided by Safety Insurance. Additional funding is provided by the Museum of Science, Massachusetts Teachers Association, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Comcast NBC Universal, Harvard Summer School Programs for High School Students and Subaru of New England.
Stay tuned for more information!
