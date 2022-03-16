WAKEFIELD – In 2022, Wakefield will publish its 210th Annual Town Report. Each year, the book summarizes Town Meetings, provides municipal department highlights, outlines Town finances, and much more. The Town is seeking community input for this year’s cover!
The Annual Report, to be published this spring, will be a review of 2021. If you have a local photo or digitized illustration inspired by last year that you would like considered for the cover, please submit by April 1 via the web a twww.wakefield.ma.us/
annual-report-photo. The Town Administrator’s office will compile submissions, select their top favorites, and ask residents to vote on the final cover selection.
While there is no financial compensation for having one’s photo in the Annual Report, the creator will be credited in the publication. The dimensions of the book are 6 inches wide by 9 inches high and the file should be high resolution (300 dpi).
Want to get inspired by reviewing previous reports? You can view the digital archives dating back to 1875 at www.digitalheritage.noblenet.org/wakefield/annual-report-of-the-town-officers-of-wakefield-massachusetts.
