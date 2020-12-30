WAKEFIELD - The Department of Public Works has scheduled a curbside collection of Christmas trees to begin on Monday, January 4 and continue through Friday, January 29.
Collection will take place on residents’ regularly scheduled recycling pickup days.
• The weeks of January 4 and 18 are red weeks.
• The weeks of January 11 and 25 are blue weeks.
Please remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, and other decorations.
Trees wrapped in plastic cannot be recycled and will NOT be collected.
The schedule could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
If you have any questions, call the Public Works office at 781-246-6301 x4120.
