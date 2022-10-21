WAKEFIELD - The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added mattresses and box springs to the list of materials banned from disposal in Massachusetts. Beginning November 1, 2022, they must be recycled. The Town of Wakefield is partnering with HandUp, a MassDEP-approved vendor, for mattress recycling and upcycling.
Wakefield residents will still benefit from curbside pickup for mattresses, but the price will increase from $20 (as a bulky item) to $60. Any residents looking to dispose of a mattress or box spring at the current $20 fee must purchase a bulky-item sticker and dispose of it curbside before October 31. Stickers can be obtained at Town Hall and Hart’s Hardware (442 Main St.) and should be affixed to the mattress in a visible location. Residents do not need to schedule pickup in advance, but are limited to two bulky items per week on their regular trash collection days.
After November 1, residents will contact HandUp directly for mattress collection. Details on this process will be communicated later this month.
In addition to mattresses, textiles will also be banned from the waste stream beginning November 1. Wakefield has drop-off bins at each public school through Bay State Textiles. These bins allow residents to dispose of clothing, shoes, and other fabrics in any condition; even torn and worn textiles are accepted at these sites. Due to the expected increase in drop-off volume, the Department of Public Works will be monitoring these collection bins to ensure they are cleared regularly:
• Wakefield Memorial High School: 60 Farm Street
• Woodville School: 30 Farm Street
• Dolbeare School: 340 Lowell Street
• Walton School: 18 Davidson Road
• Galvin Middle School: 525 Main Street
• Greenwood School: 1030 Main Street
• Doyle Early Childhood Center: 11 Paul Ave
Wakefield also partners with Simple Recycling for free curbside pickup. Residents can use their online scheduling form at https://simplerecycling.com/schedule-a-pickup/
or call Simple Recycling at 866-835-5068. Many local charitable organizations also collect clothing and textiles.
Mattress Recycling FAQs
How do I schedule a collection?
Until October 31, mattresses and box springs will be considered bulky items and collection will be coordinated through our regular refuse-collection vendor. Bulky-item stickers are $20 and can be obtained at Town Hall and Hart’s Hardware (442 Main St.). Residents do not need to schedule pickup in advance, but are limited to two bulky items per week on their regular trash-collection days.
Beginning November 1, residents will contact HandUp directly for payment and scheduling. The link for online scheduling is being finalized and will be featured on our textile recycling page in the coming weeks.
What size mattresses are part of this waste ban?
All sizes of mattresses are included under the ban: California king, king, queen, full, twin XL, twin, and crib mattresses.
Are full-foam, latex mattresses and “mattresses in a box” included?
Yes, those specific mattress products are included in the waste ban.
Do I need to schedule a pickup for all mattress items?
Residents need not engage HandUp to collect a mattress pad, mattress topper, sleeping bag, pillow, car bed, carriage, basket, dressing table, stroller, playpen, infant carrier, lounge pad, crib bumper, liquid or gaseous filled ticking, including any waterbed and any air mattress that does not contain upholstery material between the ticking and the mattress core, and mattresses in futons and sofa beds.
Keep in mind, however, that many of these items are considered textiles and must be recycled through our Bay State collection bins, Simple Recycling curbside pickup, or other organization.
