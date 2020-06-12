Alyssa is a charismatic and kind person who goes out of her way to help others.
She is a caring daughter, friend, team member, mentor and volunteer that tries to do her best to help the community and give back in any way possible. She always tries to do her best at everything she does and likes to participate in many school activities and sports. Many people share that her kindness and empathy towards others makes her well-deserving of recognition.
Alyssa has dedicated much of her time to The Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield. She is very passionate about making a difference in kids’ lives and loves to be a mentor to all. She was recognized for her hard work by being awarded the Youth Of The Year in both 2018 and 2020. The Youth Of The Year is a leadership award given to an individual who has gone above and beyond in their club. She shares that she was so honored to have won this award twice and not only is she the first member to win for the Wakefield club, but also the first to have won twice in club history. There are many responsibilities as well as opportunities that come along with the title. After winning for the club, there is a chance to go on to States and Nationals.
In addition to her work with the Boys and Girls Club, Alyssa is a part of a program called Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA). This program, part of Rotary International, is a selective leadership training and service organization. Not only did she just go to the leadership weekend, but she applied to become a RYLA leader and was chosen out of a large number of applicants to train and lead a group in their leadership weekend. Although the weekend was postponed due to Coronavirus, she continued her training virtually.
Alyssa also gives a lot of her time to cheering. She loves cheerleading and has been doing it for 10 years. She has gotten the opportunity to participate in an all-star cheer program called Quasar during Pop Warner season. She loves cheering so much that she hopes to continue in college.
As a cheerleader she gave her time to be a demonstrator for Reading Pop Warner Cheerleaders. She taught girls ages 7 & 8 how to cheer. In addition, she was also a demonstrator for the Arlington Pop Warner girls ages 12-15.
Alyssa has loved her high school classes. She shares that she scheduled her workload to be manageable, but chose classes that were intriguing and interesting. Senior year she took Marketing, Environmental Ecology, Financial Algebra, Acting I and Film & Lit, Psychology, Gym, Financial Algebra, and Diverse Voices.
With these classes, she had amazing teachers that inspired her. A teacher that really made a difference and influence on Alyssa was her 9th grade English teacher, Mrs. Clawson.
“She is one of the most caring teachers I have ever had. She is somebody who will always go above and beyond to help anyone who may need it. Even though I only had her for one year we have remained close for the remainder of my high school experience. I am going to miss Mrs. Clawson the most, but I will definitely be back to visit her,” Alyssa shares.
Ms. Clawson shares, “Alyssa always has a positive attitude and is willing to help others both in school and in the Reading community. I will miss her so much next year!”
Aside from school and volunteer work, Alyssa works at Market Basket as a cashier, a position she has held for two years. In her free time, she loves to eat Mexican food and cheesecake, and go to her favorite restaurant, Temazcal. Most of her time is spent with kids, as she loves to mentor them and see them grow.
Alyssa made a lot of memories in high school that she will cherish forever. The most exciting moment in her high school years was Sophomore Semi. The semi was a fun time with great music, great food and a good time with her friends. She also learned a lot from high school and shares a quote that she lives by: “The best is yet to come”
Alyssa definitely lives by those words especially since she is excited for what the future has in store. In the Fall she plans to attend Salem State University where she hopes to major in Social Work with a minor in Marketing. She is excited for this new chapter and can't wait to further her education while also having the opportunity to meet new people.
Alyssa would like to thank the people that made her time special for her. She has been truly blessed to be surrounded by so many caring and positive people. There are two people she would like to specifically thank for all they have done for her throughout her life.
“I would like to thank Penny who has been in my life for 18 years. She has been like a second mother to me, always providing guidance and support in any way needed. She has allowed me to be a part of her family and I couldn’t be more thankful to have her in my life.”
In addition, Alyssa would like to thank Joey, who is with her at The Boys & Girls Club.
“To me, Joey isn’t just a club director or a staff member, he is so much more! He has made such a big impact on my life for the past 9 years. Joey is a mentor, role model and an all around great support system. Over the years, he has pushed me outside of my comfort zone and into various leadership roles because he believed in me, even at times when I didn’t believe in myself. He has always been there for me as he is like the big brother I never had. I appreciate both Penny & Joey more than words can explain and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them!”
Alyssa would also like to thank her parents for all they do. They have been supportive of her, her whole life and always had her back.
Alyssa resides at 1127 Main St with her mother Kris and her father Chuck.
