Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.