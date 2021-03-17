WAKEFIELD - Think spring! Registration for a plot in Wakefield's Community Garden is now open.
Managed by Wakefield’s Recreation Department, the Town’s Community Garden features over 40 4’ x 8’ individual plots in J.J. Round Park on Main Street. The space includes rain barrels, direct water access, compost bins, and an equipment shed.
Plot applications will be accepted from a maximum of two adults per household and are due on April 9. Should applications exceed the number of available plots, Wakefield Recreation (@wakefieldrecreation) will broadcast a lottery drawing via Facebook Live on April 14 at 10 a.m. All applicants will be also be notified directly via email. Register at wakefieldma.myrec.com or connect with the Recreation Department at (781) 246-6389.
Applicants must be a resident of Wakefield, leader of a non-profit organization based in Wakefield, or leader of a business operating in Wakefield.
If you have any questions, please contact Dan McGrath, Recreation
Director, at dmcgrath@wakefield.ma.us or 781.246.6389.
