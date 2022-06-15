Hazardous waste day 06.18

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

WAKEFIELD – On Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the towns of Reading and Wakefield will co-host a household hazardous waste collection. The collection will take place at the Reading Public Works facility at 75 Newcrossing Rd. This event is for residents of Reading and Wakefield; please bring proof of residency.

If residents have questions about this event, they can contact the Reading Department of Public Works at (781) 942-9077 or the Wakefield Department of Public Works at (781) 246-6301.

Items collected include:

From the house:

drain cleaners

oven cleaners

furniture polish

metal polish

arts & crafts supplies

photo chemicals

floor cleaners

window cleaners

dry cleaning fluids

radiator cleaners

propane tanks

nail polish & remover

From the workbench:

rust preventatives

wood preservatives

wood strippers

oil/lead based paint

paint thinner

solvents

degreasers

sealant

spray paint

From the yard

pesticides

(including 2,4,5-T, Silvex)

herbicides

insect sprays

rodent killers

pool chemicals

muriatic acid

no-pest strips

cesspool cleaners

From the garage:

gasoline

car batteries

tires – car (no rims)

truck tires

antifreeze

brake fluid

wax polish

engine & radiator flushes

transmission fluid

used motor oil

The following items will not be collected at this event:

asbestos, ammunition, pharmaceuticals

commercial waste

biologically active, radioactive, or explosive materials

latex paint (let dry and put out with weekly trash pickup)

lithium batteries

garbage (will be taken by regular weekly trash pickup)

septage (must be removed by a licensed hauler)

TVs/CRTs

To dispose of hazardous waste in between these local collections, check out the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection website for options. at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/safely-manage-hazardous-household-products#find-a-collection-facility-near-you.

