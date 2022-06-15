WAKEFIELD – On Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the towns of Reading and Wakefield will co-host a household hazardous waste collection. The collection will take place at the Reading Public Works facility at 75 Newcrossing Rd. This event is for residents of Reading and Wakefield; please bring proof of residency.
If residents have questions about this event, they can contact the Reading Department of Public Works at (781) 942-9077 or the Wakefield Department of Public Works at (781) 246-6301.
Items collected include:
From the house:
drain cleaners
oven cleaners
furniture polish
metal polish
arts & crafts supplies
photo chemicals
floor cleaners
window cleaners
dry cleaning fluids
radiator cleaners
propane tanks
nail polish & remover
From the workbench:
rust preventatives
wood preservatives
wood strippers
oil/lead based paint
paint thinner
solvents
degreasers
sealant
spray paint
From the yard
pesticides
(including 2,4,5-T, Silvex)
herbicides
insect sprays
rodent killers
pool chemicals
muriatic acid
no-pest strips
cesspool cleaners
From the garage:
gasoline
car batteries
tires – car (no rims)
truck tires
antifreeze
brake fluid
wax polish
engine & radiator flushes
transmission fluid
used motor oil
The following items will not be collected at this event:
asbestos, ammunition, pharmaceuticals
commercial waste
biologically active, radioactive, or explosive materials
latex paint (let dry and put out with weekly trash pickup)
lithium batteries
garbage (will be taken by regular weekly trash pickup)
septage (must be removed by a licensed hauler)
TVs/CRTs
To dispose of hazardous waste in between these local collections, check out the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection website for options. at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/safely-manage-hazardous-household-products#find-a-collection-facility-near-you.
