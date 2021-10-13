WAKEFIELD - All residents of Wakefield have free access to INTERFACE Referral Service, a program that provides referrals and other resources related to mental health and wellness. The web site www.interface.williamjames.edu will have links for more information.
Call 888-244-6843 (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and a mental health professional will match those interested with providers who are tailored to your needs (available appointments, insurance type, location, etc).
If a caller or a loved one is in need of crisis support, learn about theorganization’s partnership with Eliot Community Services.
Eliot Community Services provides mobile psychiatric evaluation, crisis intervention, stabilization, and follow up for those in acute psychiatric distress. This program serves children, adults, and elders in Wakefield.
Learn about these programs and view additional resources at www.wakefield.ma.us/mental-health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.