WAKEFIELD - Wakefield residents who are aged 75 and over can take advantage of our local COVID vaccination clinic on Friday, February 26. This clinic is for Wakefield residents only and appointments are required.
After vaccinating 1,484 individuals at our clinic on February 1, the Town of Wakefield has secured the vaccine necessary to host an additional event. Unlike the previous clinic, which serviced all Phase One groups from surrounding communities, the February 26 clinic will exclusively serve Wakefield’s 75+ population.
“Our first clinic was an amazing success with almost 1,500 patients vaccinated,” notes Town Administrator Stephen Maio. “We accommodated appointment shifts so our seniors could avoid the storm, and were fully operational until our posted closing time despite the snow. I couldn’t be prouder of our team. Because we want to focus on our Wakefield seniors specifically, this upcoming clinic will just be for our eligible senior population; those 75 and over. We’ll be implementing some changes to improve flow, we’re adding more volunteers to assist those with mobility challenges, and added more technical support available to assist those without computer access.”
Unfortunately, vaccine supply is limited, but we will schedule more clinics upon our receipt of additional shipments. Please check our website for updates or, better yet, subscribe to our “Get Town News” feature on our home page to be quickly informed.
• Location and Time
Friday, February 26, 2021
200 Quannapowitt Parkway
Formerly known as the American Mutual/Comverse Building
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Eligibility
Wakefield residents who are aged 75 and over.
• Registration
This clinic requires registration and an appointment. Need help with the state registration portal? The twon web site has a link to a tutorial at www.wakefield.ma.us. If you do not have access to a computer, you can contact our Council on Aging at 781-245-3312. If you call is not answered immediately, please leave a message with your contact information.
Wakefield residents 75 and older are also eligible for mass-vaccination clinics. Please visit www.mass.gov/covid for availability and registration.
If you do not have access to a computer and need registration assistance for clinics outside of our Wakefield event, you can call the Massachusetts Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line by dialing 2-1-1.
Individuals ages 75 and older will be able to speak to a representative who will assist them with scheduling an appointment through the state’s online system. These representatives have the same access to appointments as on the public website. Translation services are available.
