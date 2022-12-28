WAKEFIELD - The Town Council has called a Special Town Meeting for Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the High School Field House. The Town Council will receive all petitions which are addressed to them in writing, and which request the submission of a particular subject matter to the Special Town Meeting, and which are filed by:
1. Any elected Town officer including a member of a multiple member body;
2. Any appointed multiple member body acting by a majority of its members;
3. Any 100 registered voters; and
4. Any other person, persons or Town agency as may be authorized by by-law.
All petitions received at the Town Administrator’s
office from any of the foregoing persons on or before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 will be included in the warrant for the Special Town Meeting.
