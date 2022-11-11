WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department (WMGLD) recently received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for its support in electric power restoration efforts in Bartow, Florida. WMGLD lineworkers Paul Redmond, Ralph Brown, and Nick DiPietro were among the 50 lineworkers representing APPA and Northeast Public Power Association (NEPPA) member utilities from Massachusetts and other New England states who participated in the restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Established in 2018, the Mutual Aid Commendation recognizes public power utilities that have answered the call for assistance and aided another community in restoring power to its customers. The WMGLD is a longtime participant in APPA’s Mutual Aid Network, which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.
“Mutual aid is at the heart of what public power does, and the public power community thanks
the WMLD and its lineworkers for stepping up to help a neighbor in need—whether they are next door or thousands of miles away,” APPA President and CEO Joy Ditto said in presenting the commendation to General Manager Pete Dion. “Please accept my thanks on behalf of the more than 2,000 public power utilities we represent.”
“We are honored to be recognized by APPA for our participation in the recent mutual aid efforts to restore power in Florida,” General Manager Dion added. “Mutual aid has always been an asset when an event like Hurricane Ian causes widespread damage t the electrical system. It is another example of the importance of public power.”
“We commend lineworkers Paul Redmond, Ralph Brown, and Nick DiPietro for helping restore power to the residents and businesses of Bartow.”
