The Scholarship Foundation (TSF) of Wakefield has announced that it will hold its 34th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bear Hill Golf Club in Stoneham.
The tournament will feature numerous prizes and a 12:00PM shotgun start that will be limited to 64 players, male or female. The format will be a scramble, whereby each player takes a drive, then all players hit their next shot from where the team’s “best shot” landed and this same process continues until the first ball is holed out.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams. Other prizes will include the longest drive on the twelfth hole, closest to the line on the tenth hole and closest to the pin on the four par three holes. The top prize will be $500.00 for the first hole-in-one on the seventh hole.
Enjoy a beautiful afternoon of golf followed by a delicious dinner buffet, awards and silent auction and raffle prizes, all while supporting a great cause.
Tournament sponsors are the Wakefield Co-Operative Bank, the Wakefield Daily Item and Boston Private. TSF of Wakefield is very grateful for their continued support.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart, a sleeve of golf balls and dinner is only $125 per player (if paid before September 9th; $150 per person if paid after September 9th).
This is a great opportunity to play a private course that is in excellent condition. You can make your own foursome or you can be placed in one.
If you cannot join us, please consider sponsoring a tee or donating a silent auction or raffle prize. If you are interested in joining us for dinner only, please let us know.
For further information and to be placed on the mailing list, please call the TSF office at (781) 245-4890 or the chairman: Mike Boudreau (781) 254-1064. The field is limited to the first 64 players, so don’t delay; sign up now.
The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield was founded in 1960 and its purpose is to provide scholarships to needy residents of Wakefield in their full time pursuit of higher education.
