The Wakefield Farmers Market brings local farm fare, specialty foods, and artisan products to Hall Park (next to Veterans Field, GPS 468 North Ave Wakefield MA) each Saturday through October 12, 2019.
Featuring live music, cooking demos most weeks, and a Kid’s Activity Tent stocked with drawing materials, plus hula hoops, jump ropes, and sidewalk chalk, and special events throughout the season, it’s a great place to shop, have a picnic, play, or just hang out on the shore of Lake Quannapowitt.
Our August 24 market day will feature music by Betty’s Bounce, featuring local guitarists Audie and Zach Bridges and joined by Curtis Doo on the double bass, the band will play their special take on Django, Swing, and Gypsy jazz. The Wakefield Farmers Market Music Program is sponsored by The Savings Bank.
Our guest will be taking a break this weekend. Be sure to check out our website for all our Market Kitchen recipes, always quick, easy and delicious. Thanks to The Wakefield Cooperative Bank, our Market Kitchen Tent and Farm/Food Education sponsor.
The Wakefield Educational Foundation (WEF), a community- based organization dedicated to enhancing the educational experience for all students in the Wakefield Public School System will be here for their annual visit. Be sure to stop by and help them kick off their major fundraiser by purchasing one of their lovely and useful calendars featuring original artwork by students of all ages and the 2019-2020 school calendar details. It is truly an investment in our future.
Here are the vendors expected on August 24: A&D Books, Aaronap Cellars, Coutt’s Specialty Foods, Deano's Pasta, Emmett’s Edibles, Farmer Dave's, Fay Mountain Farm, Flats Mentor Farm, Fork on a Road, Goodies Homemade, Habibi Gourmet Food, Kelly's Farm, Lilac Hedge Farm, Pour Man's Coffee, Red Antler, Roasted Granola, Roberto's Seafood, Sarah’s Originals, Single Barrel Cellar, Swiss Bakers and The Bread Shop, Tower Beverages, and West River Creamery
The market offers "Market Bucks" that can be purchased for use with vendors via credit/debit cards or SNAP/EBT, and will again be matching SNAP purchases up to $10 per visit so that everyone can afford to get fresh and healthy foods at our market. For HIP benefits, be sure to shop with Farmer Dave’s.
The Wakefield Farmers Market runs RAIN OR SHINE (except in dangerous weather, e.g. lightning or hurricane conditions). The market opens at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 1:00 p.m. every Saturday now through October 12, 2019. Please visit www.wakefieldfarmersmarket.org for a current listing of vendors, live music, and special events and to sign up for our email newsletter. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr. See you at the Market!
