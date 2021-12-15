WAKEFIELD - Although voters at Wakefield’s Town Meeting approved 100-to-6 an article allowing the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School District Committee (NMRVC) to borrow funds for the construction of a new building on Hemlock Road, the matter will be taken up at a special election on January 25 in all 12 municipalities that the school services: Chelsea, Malden, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Winthrop, and Woburn.
Like Wakefield, voters in Stoneham and North Reading recently approved the article at Town Meetings this fall. However, if any member community rejects the request, a district-wide election is required; Saugus and Chelsea did not approve the funding. Last week, the NMRVC voted to hold the district-wide election on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Wakefield residents can cast their votes on Tuesday, January 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School, 525 Main Street. Massachusetts general law requires that polling be open no fewer than four and no greater than eight hours for such an election. The NMRVC shall reimburse each community for the cost of the election.
The project, which will receive up to $140.8 million in funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, will address deficiencies in the building itself, and modernize the space for 21st century vocational training and increase student capacity. Currently, the school has an annual wait list of almost 400 students. The project costs for individual communities will be based on anticipated student enrollment. As of October 2021, the school serviced 100 students from Wakefield, or 7.81 percent of its total enrollment.
The last day to register to vote in this election is January 5. Residents who are not registered to vote may register to vote online; at the Registry of Motor Vehicles; or in person at the Office of the Town Clerk at 1 Lafayette Street. Absentee ballot applications are available online.
Any residents who have election-related questions can contact Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran at 781-246-6383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.