COVID-19 has affected the lives of many local residents and businesses as the global pandemic continues to have widespread and far-reaching consequences. School closings and the loss of jobs have many Wakefield residents struggling to be able to provide food for themselves and their family as evidenced by the tremendous increase in the number of guests at the Wakefield Food Pantry in the past few weeks.
To help neighbors in need who may be affected, three Wakefield entities - the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce, Wakefield Food Pantry and Wakefield School Department - have partnered to create Wakefield Cards for the Community – Helping our Neighbors in Need. This gift card giving program focuses on helping to alleviate some of the stress associated with putting food on the table for Wakefield individuals and families by purchasing gift cards to local food establishments and grocery stores. The program also provides the community with an opportunity to help these local establishments and their staffs that may be struggling to stay open by purchasing the gift cards.
“Wakefield Cards for the Community is a tremendous way to help the community as a whole,” Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Smolinsky said. “We are not only helping individuals and families in need, we are also helping to support the businesses in the community.”
To encourage support for the program, the Chamber, Food Pantry and the office of the Superintendent of Schools have created a Go Fund Me page
(https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/wakefield-cards-for-the-community)
to enable the community to make donations which will be used to purchase the gift cards to local food businesses. The Board of Directors of the Wakefield Food Pantry and the office of Wakefield School Superintendent Doug Lyons will identify individuals and families in need and will purchase and distribute the gift cards based upon their organizations’ policies and procedures.
“During this very difficult time, family and community needs are increasing by the day,” School Superintendent Lyons said. “Wakefield Cards for the Community is a terrific way to support families and also serve the Wakefield community. We are super pleased to support this project.”
Although the organizations encourage donations through the Go Fund Me page to comply with the Stay at Home advisory, monetary donations are also welcome. An account has been established at The Savings Bank and donations will be accepted at the Bank’s drive up facilities at the Lakeside branch office, 599 North Avenue, and at the Greenwood branch office, 907 Main Street.
Those who wish to donate a gift card can bring their donation to the Bank’s drive up locations. Although gift cards to establishments and grocery stores outside of the community are welcome, all gift cards purchased through the Go Fund Me page will be to Wakefield establishments only.
“The community is pulling together to help one another in this time of need,” Town Administrator Steve Maio said. “We are fortunate to have this partnership that focuses on individuals and families as well as those in the business community who have been affected by COVID-19. The Town is grateful to the Chamber of Commerce, the Food Pantry, the School Department and The Savings Bank for their efforts to help their neighbors.”
“We are thankful to the Chamber of Commerce, The Savings Bank and others for the support of this program,” Wakefield Food Pantry Executive Director Maureen Miller added. “With all that is happening with the Coronavirus, the needs of residents and local businesses are increasing exponentially so these donations will certainly help the Food Pantry take care of our guests.”
To donate online go to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/wakefield-cards-for-the-community. For information about Wakefield Cards for the Community – Helping our Neighbors in Need, contact the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce at 781-245-0741.
