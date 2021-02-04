WAKEFIELD - Souper Bowl of Caring’s mission is to transform the Big Game – the Super Bowl -- into a nation-wide movement inspiring people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger and food insecurity. Currently, one in 8 people are struggling with hunger in eastern MA.
Every year since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring has inspired us to work together to tackle hunger here in Wakefield and across the country, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the game plan. Typically, family, friends, and co-workers have hosted Super Bowl parties and events to collect food items and household essentials to donate to the Wakefield Food Pantry (WFP). Given that gatherings are now limited due to COVID-19, WFP asks that you care for your neighbors in need through financial donations. Every $1 dollar donated to the food pantry allows us to purchase $4 dollars in food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. All monies go directly to stocking the shelves at the Wakefield Food Pantry.
For your Super Bowl game plan in 2021, please consider making a financial contribution to the Wakefield Food Pantry. Monetary donations can be sent to: Wakefield Food Pantry, PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880 or online through PayPal on the Pantry’s website: www.wakefieldfoodpantry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.