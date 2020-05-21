WAKEFIELD - The Town of Wakefield is seeking residents who are interested in being appointed to fill an unexpired three-year term on the Conservation Commission through April 30, 2023. Interested applicants are instructed to complete the Application for Appointment and send via email along with a resume to Sherri Dalton, Executive Assistant at sdalton@wakefield.ma.us by Monday June 08, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Appointments will be made at the June 22, 2020 Town Council meeting. The Conservation Commission meets the first and third Thursday of every month at 7:00 p.m. or as needed to review petitions from land owners and or developers in regards to projects that may require approval as defined by the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act.
The Conservation works closely with the Town Engineer and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.