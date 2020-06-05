Colin DuRoss is a dedicated and committed senior at Reading Memorial High School. He is known by his peers as determined in his work, outgoing, and above all, kind. He's a part of the varsity football team, along with Samantha’s Harvest club. He credits some of his favorite times at Reading Memorial High School spent with his sports teams where he met some of his best friends that he knows will be lifelong friends. He thanks his teammates for the constant support and leadership that has led to numerous wins.
Colin shares his most memorable moments are derived from his time spent with his good friends and the rewarding wins through the teams he’s a part of. His most exciting moment was his comeback win over Stoneham at the annual Thanksgiving game. He’ll also always remember the time he caught the game tying touchdown. Colin shares that he’ll forever remember playing football, basketball, and the times spent with his friends when reflecting on his high school experience.
In the past, Colin has refereed flag football for SNL as well as coached and refereed for Sunday Basketball through the rec. He enjoys giving back to the younger communities because he gets to better their technique as well as his own. He enjoys sharing the skills, tools and love he has for the sports and is grateful for the ability to share them to people who may be new to the sport. He’s also delivered pizzas for Mario’s Ristorante and now for Pizza World.
Colin also enjoys giving back outside of our community as well. He’s a part of many clubs and finds himself volunteering through the different clubs and sports he’s a part of. He’s an active member of Samantha’s Harvest, a club founded by Samantha Gibbs. Colin shares that he’s been friends with Sam since elementary school so it only felt right to join her club and help her cause. He also volunteers through the football team as he helps his fellow teammates construct the traveling Vietnam War Memorial at Ipswich River Park.
Colin has taken multiple demanding honors classes during his time at RMHS. He has always been known as a superlative student and his course load this year is nothing less than rigorous. This year he took AP Statistic, Honors accounting, Honors poetry, Honors Film and Literature, Honors World Issues, SCP Calculus. Colin says that he will always remember the mentors, friends and teachers at RMHS who have helped him find his way these last 4 years. He’s grateful for the teachers and classes that have made him understand his future career path and for the teachers who've always supported him.
In his free time he enjoys working out, and playing basketball and Xbox. Some of his favorites include the restaurant Seaport Grill and mint chip ice cream. He could also be seen watching the famed movie, The Dark Knight.
Additionally he would like to thank his mother Merri, his father Paul, and his younger brothers Patrick (16) Sean (12) and Kyle (12) for supporting and loving him in everything he does. He resides at 9 Henzie St. with his family.
