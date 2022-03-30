WAKEFIELD – The Wakefield Town Council at their March 28th, 2022 meeting voted to reschedule the date of the Annual Town Meeting due to a scheduling conflict with the schools. The new date is May 16th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School Auditorium, 525 Main Street. The Town Council will receive all petitions which are addressed to them in writing, and which request the submission of a particular subject matter to the Annual Town Meeting, and which are filed by:
1. Any elected Town officer including a member of the multiple member body;
2. Any appointed multiple member body acting by a majority of its Members;
3. Any ten (10) voters for a Regular or Annual Town Meeting;
4. Any one hundred (100) voters for a Special Town Meeting; and
5. Any other person, persons or Town agency as may be authorized by By-law.
All petitions received at the Town Administrator’s office in any of the above ways on or before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 will be included in the meeting.
