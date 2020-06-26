WAKEFIELD - On June 20, Wakefield hosted its Annual Town Meeting. Four of the twenty-eight articles on the Warrant were postponed indefinitely by their sponsors: Article 15, Article 26, Article 27, Article 28.
Of the remaining articles, Articles 22, and 25, both concerning bylaw changes, did not pass. Residents can view full coverage of the meeting, recorded by Wakefield Community Access TV (WCAT), at www.wakefield.ma.us/town-meeting.
The town of Wakefield thanks all voters who attended, whether seated inside the field house or in the outdoor tent. Despite the circumstances, a total of 252 residents voted on Saturday, just 11 voters less than the spring 2019 meeting.
In fact, with the exception of that 2019 meeting, the 2020 meeting was the best attended Town Meeting (spring or fall) since spring 2015.
The town sends its gratitude to the Health and Emergency Management directors, the Department of Public Works, School Administration, and WCAT for making this event possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.