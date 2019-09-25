Wakefield — On October 3 to 5, the Arts Collaborative of Wakefield is hosting "Music for Your Eyes," a celebration of visual art inspired by the many styles of music and the impact music makes on our lives and culture, as well as reflects it.
The event takes place Thursday, October, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, October 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albion Cultural Exchange building at 9 Albion Street, in Wakefield, MA.
There, over 20 Arts Collaborative of Wakefield members will share their artwork and craftsmanship that represents a host of mediums, materials, styles, and formats, including watercolor and oil paintings, photography, mixed media, felting, and fabric art.
Local musicians will provide background music to enjoy while strolling through the art exhibit and enjoying light refreshments. There will also be karaoke for a bit of added fun.
The Wakefield Cooperative Bank is generously sponsoring “small bites” made by Zuzu’s Café, also in Wakefield.
To learn more about the event, contact Andy Levine at andy_levine@yahoo.com or Kathy Frey at kathy.frey1@verizon.net.
The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield is a volunteer non-profit organization that supports Wakefield artists and artisans. The group meets monthly at the Albion Exchange Building where its members network and plan activities and exhibits that promote Wakefield’s local art community.
The Art Collaborative of Wakefield is on the web at https://www.artscollaborativeofwakefield.com/ where artists and artisans can explore membership and art lovers and collectors can view its online directory of the artists and their creations.
