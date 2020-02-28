Ribbon cutting for its new member

The Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for its new member, Boston Web GrouP, at the company’s 67 Albion Street location. Several Chamber directors and representatives from the Town of Wakefield joined company officials at the event (from left to right) Town Administrator Steve Maio, Chamber Director Ally Houghton, Town Councilor Paul DiNocco, Boston Web Group representatives James McGowan and AJ Daddario, Chamber Executive Director John Smolinsky, Boston Web Group Founder Anthony DeMarco and Stefanie Alpert, and Chamber co-Presidents Janice Casoli and Chris Barrett. Not represented are company representatives Mike Helly and Jason Neri.

