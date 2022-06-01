WAKEFIELD — Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth (MPY) is proud to announce that three students from Melrose High School have been chosen as winners of this year's annual public service announcement project on the theme "Peace Brings the World Together."
MPY has hosted its annual poster and public service announcement project since 2009 to engage students on important topics and provide a platform for their voices. There were approximately 30 PSA submissions made by students this year.
A panel of judges that evaluates submissions chose a team of students from Melrose High School as this year's winners for their submission titled "What do you have faith in?"
The video was created by students Anaca Hodges, Grade 9, Jaden Grant, Grade 10, and Malacky Colso, Grade 11, who worked under the direction of Video Production Teacher Anthony DiBenedetto.
To view the PSA, visit https://vimeo.com/711746334/785ede43ab.
"I'd like to thank and congratulate all of the students who submitted terrific and thoughtful work," said Director Daniels. "Our poster and PSA projects seek to help students find confidence in their voices, and the submissions we received this year make it clear that the students who participated in this project have much to be confident about. I additionally congratulate Anaca Hodges, Jaden Grant and Malacky Colso, as well as Melrose High School, for submitting a truly outstanding video."
The theme — Peace Brings the World Together — was inspired by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, based in Boston. Louis D. Brown was a 15-year-old sophomore who was killed in a crossfire in Dorchester in 1993 while he was walking to a Teens Against Gang Violence meeting. His parents co-founded the Peace Institute in 1994 to honor their son's legacy and to continue the peacemaking work he believed in.
This year's project challenged participants to focus on the seven principles of peace, which are Love, Unity, Faith, Hope, Courage, Justice, and Forgiveness.
Students were encouraged to consider ways to promote peace and understanding with diverse school and community members; ways to treat people with dignity and compassion; ways to build skills to address and challenge racism in schools and communities; ways to bridge differences with others and find common ground; ways to resolve disputes without violence; and ways to speak out against prejudice and discrimination.
About the Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth, Inc.
Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides training, fosters collaboration, and develops programming to increase the health and safety of students. MPY is committed to bringing cutting-edge information and high-quality trainings to constituents and endeavors to provide solution-oriented, community-based, multi-disciplinary approaches to reducing and ideally eliminating risky behaviors for youth.
Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth is governed by a Board of Directors made up of school superintendents, police and fire chiefs, and other community leaders who work closely with MPY staff to deliver this mission.
