To the Reading Memorial High School community, Chloe Powell is one of the most passionate and determined individuals. Staff and students would often describe her as a kind person who brings a lot of knowledge to her classes. She is an extremely smart and driven student, worthy of recognition.
Last year, Chloe was inducted into the National Honor Society for her academic accomplishments, leadership in the school, as well as her volunteer work within the community. This year, Chloe has continued her volunteer work and kept up her academic accomplishments to further excel in the Honors Society. She also was a continuous student on the high honor roll. She is a strong and accomplished French student, receiving a bronze medal on the National French Exam, Le Grand Concours.
Chloe is very involved in the drama department. Some of her greatest memories are spent in shows and productions as well as rehearsals. Not only is she involved, but has lettered in the club for her dedication and hard work. Loving the arts, Chole has also danced for most of her life at The Dance Studio of Wakefield. She is on the competition team at her dance studio and is an assistant teacher.
She is also heavily involved with other RMHS clubs. She is the historian of the Best Buddies Reading Chapter and is a member of RMHS Student Council. Chloe is extremely passionate about giving back to the Reading community. She has done 40 hours of community service for the NHS, and through her position in the Best Buddies Reading Chapter, has helped plan events and volunteer opportunities.
Looking back on her time in high school her classes have been an important part of her education not only did she meet amazing people and have amazing teachers, but her STEM classes have helped her find her love and passion for engineering. In middle school, one of the eighth grade electives is engineering and is a class that would continue on the track throughout highs school. Not a lot of students sign up because it is essentially a five year program. Not only that, but the program is selective and not many students get chosen. Also, it is more popular with male students. Chloe’s determination pushed her to apply and prove she was capable of anything. She was accepted into the program and fell in love with STEM, specifically engineering. She took Intro to Engineering Design, freshman year and Principles of Engineering sophomore year. She has loved the teachers and classes, and she thanks the Reading schools for the amazing program. She is now planning to continue STEM in college and is so excited. This year her courses include Advanced Placement Physics C, Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Honors Horror in Literature, Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Honors Poetry, and Advanced Placement Environmental Science.
Chloe is so excited for the future. She plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and major in Aerospace Engineering. She is so excited for new beginnings and new opportunities. In her free time, she loves to read, do yoga, and hang out with her friends. Some of her favorite things include eating sushi, carrot cake cupcakes, and the quote from King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo: “Anything worth doing always starts as a bad idea.”
Chloe would like to take this time to thank her friends and family, and everyone in the Drama Club for always supporting and loving her all these years. She thanks her teachers and classmates as well as her dance studio for amazing times. She adds that she is thankful that people have supported her and made her time at RMHS a great experience.
Chloe shares, “I would like to thank my parents and my sister for supporting me, my teachers for challenging me, and my friends for encouraging me. Thank you for an amazing four years that I will never forget.”
Chloe Powell lives on Wilson St with her parents Eric and Diana and sibling Lily (14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.