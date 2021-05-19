WAKEFIELD - The Melrose/Wakefield Health Department has been awarded a $14,000 grant from MelroseWakefield Healthcare, in collaboration with Shields Surgery Center Medford, as part of a Community Health Initiative.
Over the next 12 months, the team will focus on:
• Increasing the use of available behavioral health resources for residents
• Identifying barriers and addressing issues related to stigma by using a comprehensive communications plan and outreach with community partners
• Providing targeted trainings for municipal staff.
Melrose/Wakefield Health Department employee Kara Showers, MPH, CHES, will be the project coordinator. In addition to spearheading this new initiative, she coordinates the Mass in Motion-Melrose/Wakefield grant and is the Wakefield Unified Prevention Coalition’s Youth Coordinator. She can be reached at kshowers@wakefield.ma.
us.
To learn about mental health resources currently available to Wakefield residents, visit www.wakefield.ma.us/mental-health or contact the Health Department at 781-246-6375.
The Health Department is one of eight local MelroseWakefield Healthcare grant recipients, joining the MetroNorth YMCA, the City of Malden, the Boys and Girls Club of Wakefield and Stoneham, Eliot ‘s NAN Project, Joint Committee for Children’s Health in Everett, Medford Board of Health and Riverside Community Care.
This is the first set of Community Health Initiative awards that will be made under the Determination of Need Program from the state. Melroseakefield Healthcare partnered with Shields Health Care Group and Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization in development of Medford’s ambulatory surgery center, and surgeons from seven physician practices will operate there. The 14,000-square-foot newly-
constructed outpatient surgery center features three operating rooms and two procedure rooms and performed its first surgery in December.
