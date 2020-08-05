WAKEFIELD – Applications for the Elks National Foundation “Most Valuable Student” Scholarship for 2020-2021 open as of August 5, 2020 and will close November 15, 2020.
Through the Most Valuable Student Scholarship program, established in 1933, the Elks National Foundation has helped thousands of students who needed financial assistance to fulfill their dreams of attending college. MVS scholars are outstanding students who are at or near the top of their class, active in school and community activities and recognized as leaders by their peers.
Students will be judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. Scholarships are available to any high school senior who is a U.S. citizen and will be attending a four year college.
Applicants do not have to be related to a member of the Elks.
The Elks National Foundation awards $2.44 million annually in MVS scholarships to 500 students nationwide. Male and female students compete separately for identical awards. There are two first place awards for $50,000 each ($12,500/year); two second place awards for $40,000 each; two third place awards for $30,000 each; fourteen fourth place awards for $20,000 each and 480 runner up awards for $4,000 each. The finalists will be notified in late April.
Applications are available online only at enf.elks.org/mvs. All required documents must be submitted with the online application. For further information contact your local Elks lodge or your school’s guidance department.
The upcoming deadline for submitting applications is
November 15, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.