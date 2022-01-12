STONEHAM – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield partnered with the American Red Cross for a Stoneham Community Blood Drive that collected 31 units of life-saving blood. As a result, the potential of up to 93 patients could receive these life sustaining, life-saving blood products at a time when the entire nation is experiencing a blood shortage.
The Stoneham Community Blood Drive took place at the Stoneham Boys & Girls Club location on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. All available appointments ahead of the drive were filled.
“The outpouring of support in Stoneham and surrounding communities for our recent community blood drive was truly remarkable. We value our partnership with the Red Cross and are grateful for the opportunity to support those in need of blood during challenging times,” said Megan Samborski, Director of Community Relations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“Working with local partners like the Boys and Girls Club taps into a new and diverse group of blood donors. We can’t say thank you enough to all the donors who made time in their weekend to come out and support our partnership,” said Kelly Isenor, Director of Communications with the Red Cross of Massachusetts.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Save time before future donations
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at blood drives by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
