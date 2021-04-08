WAKEFIELD - Wakefield’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is partnering with Black Earth Compost to offer residents a voluntary, curbside compost pickup program. The first 200 residents who enroll in the program will receive a free starter kit, including a 13-gallon bin and roll of 13-gallon compostable liners. The initial enrollment fee in this optional program is a discounted rate of $89.99 for a six-month commitment.
Though Black Earth currently services Wakefield through individual contracts, this formal partnership allows the two agencies to work together to increase awareness and achieve volume discounts for participants.
According to EPA estimates, composting diverts almost half a pound of food waste per person per day from the waste steam. For a family of four, that translates to over 600 pounds a year. Composting can also help reduce methane production at landfills and produces rich nutrient-filled material that reduces the need for chemical fertilizers. As an added benefit, participants receive a voucher for a free bag of compost each year.
In addition to food waste, including egg shells, coffee grounds, and meat bones, the compost program accepts items like toothpicks, popsicle sticks, houseplants and flowers, paper towels, and cooking oil. Read the full list of compostable items.
Weekly pickup will take place on Thursdays. Visit www.wakefield.ma.us/compost for information or enroll there on Black Earth's form. Starter kits are expected to be delivered in early May.
For any questions about the program or technical assistancefor signing up, call the DPW at 781.246.6301 x 4120.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I get a free bin?
Sign up via Black Earth's enrollment form. If you are one of the first 200 new participants, The DPW will supply you with a 13-gallon Black Earth Compost bin and compostable bin liners. Starter kits are expected to be delivered in early May. Residents who sign up after the 200 starter kits have run out will need to purchase bins via the Black Earth site when enrolling.
How are bins collected?
Simply place your bin curbside by 7 a.m. for Thursday pickup and a Black Earth truck will swing by to empty it.
Will we receive volume discounts?
With this new partnership, residents can take advantage of a reduced enrollment fee of $89.99. Once Wakefield reaches 300 total participants, that rate will drop to $69.99. Enrollment is for a six-month commitment. If a volume-discount threshold is achieved during a participant’s contract, the resident will benefit from the discount upon subscription renewal.
Must I use a Black Earth bin?
Though many composters utilize a countertop container for collection inside their homes, the bin placed at the curb must be one that’s provided by Black Earth. The 13-gallon bins feature locking lids, a sturdy handle, and wheels. Through your online account you can order additional liners and other accessories you may find useful.
I live in a condo/apartment and do not receive municipal trash and recycling collection. Can Black Earth service my complex?
Yes. Depending on how many units are in your complex and the type of building, there are several options you can consider. A 64-gallon bin is available, for example, that can service about 15 customers each week. Small 4-gallon bins may be an easier alternative for residents whose units are not on the ground level. Speak with your association about the best option for your complex and get in touch with Black Earth directly at 978-290-4610.
How can we spread the word?
Black Earth has a referral program. If you are a current participant and refer a friend, you’ll receive a $5 discount on your next product order and the new participant will receive $5 off their first invoice. Find your referral link in your Black Earth online account.
More questions? Read Black Earth’s FAQs.
