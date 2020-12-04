Whether you’ve met her through the school's drama club or have been in one of her classes, you understand the inclusive, kind, and outgoing person Bridget Parks is. Students from the drama club would describe her as someone who makes a point to see that all are having a good time, always having a smile on her face while doing hair, and starting up conversations with the people whose hair and makeup she does. She has the ability to be friends with people in all grades, creating relationships with people in the younger grades through the many clubs she’s a part of. When looking for Bridget, she could be found in the music suite or the PAC, perfecting and bettering her performance in whichever performance is currently in the works.
When reflecting on her past four years at Reading Memorial High School, Bridget shares that her most memorable and exciting moments revolve around creating such amazing life long friendships as well as her time spent in drama club. She shares that her spring sophomore year production of “Don't Touch That Dial” will always stand out. She was selected as one of two Dramaturgs, which means she did a lot of historical research on the show.
“Watching the show from the audience for the first time was completely surreal and incredible. Knowing that I assisted in the creation of the show, even in the smallest way, was amazing.”
“I will remember the amazing friends I have made and the support I have had throughout my time at the high school from my fellow classmates and the faculty,” Bridget shares.
Bridget has consistently challenged herself in her coursework at Reading Memorial High School by taking numerous Advanced Placement and Honors classes. This year she’s enrolled in Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement Spanish, Honors Journalism (1st semester), Honors Film and Literature (2nd Semester), and Mixed and Select Choir. In the past she's taken notable honors and advanced placement courses as well to better her overall knowledge.
Next fall, Bridget looks forward to pursuing her love of learning at a college in the surrounding area. She would love to participate in a double major of History and English with a minor in Economics and participate in a pre-law program at the college. She hopes to also attend law school in hopes to become a lawyer.
One of Bridget's main core values is the act of volunteerism. Bridget loves to give back in any way she can inside or outside our community lines. In her time, Bridget has mainly done political volunteerism. Her father ran for school committee and she assisted his campaign through sign holding and online campaigning. Since then, she has participated in a variety of political activism. Sign holding is definitely still the most common for Bridget, though she has also helped in other ways, like editing letters of support for a candidate. Recently, she began volunteering as a Student Liaison for the School Committee, tending to student life. Though Covid has limited this type of volunteer work, she has always loved volunteering in choir and drama programs. This includes going back and doing hair and makeup at the Parker Middle School shows, or her most recent work in creating a program for the upcoming Reading Community Singers performance.
Her hard work and determination in her school work is deeply reflected in her success and awards received. Last year, Bridget was elected by her peers as MVP for the week long Real World Problem Solving event. She is also President of the Mock Trial club where she helps lead meetings and prepare for class trials. Junior year, Bridget was Secretary for RMHS Singers, a choir group. Currently, she is the publicist for choir. She has been participating in both choir and drama club for the past four years, creating some amazing friendships and deepening talents. And lastly, Bridget has been in the audition group select choir since sophomore year.
Bridget has a deep love for the performing arts which can be reflected by her positivity behind the curtains of the many shows she’s been in. Bridget is very passionate about inclusivity which helps make it easy to reach out to all the underclassmen in the club to help create a more accepting atmosphere.
“Getting young people involved in the arts is something I am passionate about. If participating as a backstage volunteer at a middle school show and talking to students about my experiences can convince one student to continue in the arts, I will be happy,” Bridget shares.
Some of her favorites include Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo, the actress Florence Pugh and the movie Dead Poets Society. She also enjoys eating at the Ball Square Cafe with friends and family. Her favorite band in Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros which she could be seen listening to on any given day. Her favorite quote that she lives life on is one by Marthe Troly-Curtin, “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.”
In her free time, Bridget loves going on hikes with her dog, a black lab named Lana. She loves going camping or kayaking with friends. She also has a deep passion for playing and watching soccer with friends.
Bridget would like to now take this opportunity to thank her dear friends, teachers, and family for the tremendous support over the past four years and beyond.
“Every student can agree that high school poses a variety of challenges, but the support of my teachers has made me a better student and person. The challenges made me more passionate about what is important to me. The friends I have made are people who will be in my life forever. Every year my teachers have definitely created a lot of positive changes in my life. The most influential class for me has been A.P. U.S History with Mr. DeBenedictis. The class was challenging, but it pushed me to be a better thinker in regards to analysis and a more confident speaker. I want to thank all of my incredible teachers, especially the ones I have had in the History department, Ms. Gleason, Ms. Bailey, and Mr. DeBenedictis. I have always been a huge fan of history so having teachers who were equally enthusiastic about the subject was a great experience. Through their classes, I found out more about myself and what I want to pursue as a career.”
“Thank you to all of my incredible family and friends who have been there for me throughout my time at RMHS. It is your support that has made me a better person,” Bridget shares.
Bridget resides at 35 Hancock Street with her parents John and Christine, and her siblings Christopher (23) and Shannon (20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.