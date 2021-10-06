WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Town Council is seeking Wakefield residents, 18 years of age and older who are interested in serving on the Board of Health to fill the remainder of a three-year term ending April of 2022.
The Wakefield Board of Health is the Town's health policy and decision-making board. It is composed of three members, elected for terms of three years each, so arranged that the term of one member expires each year. The Board is responsible for the formulation and enforcement of regulations affecting the public health, disease prevention and control, health and environmental protection, and promotion of a healthy community. The Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. virtually via Zoom.
Anyone interested in being considered for the open seat may fill out the Application for Appointment form found on the town web site, www.wakefield.ma.us. A resume will also need to accompany the application.
Applications and resumes will be accepted through October 8th, 2021 via email only to Sherri Dalton, Town Administrator Executive Assistant at sdalton@wakefield.ma.us.
Appointment will be made at a joint meeting of the Town Council and Board of Health on October 14th.
