Wakefield’s Souper Bowl of Caring: donations needed

WAKEFIELD - Souper Bowl of Caring is a youth-inspired, youth-led movement working with other groups including: schools, churches, local businesses, corporations, passionate individuals and NFL teams to tackle hunger in their local communities during the weeks leading up to the biggest celebration in football biggest game.
For 30 years, since 1990, Souper Bowl of Caring inspires us to work to together to tackle hunger here in Wakefield.
Teaming up with local partners, groups collect money and food items for people who need it most. As always, 100% of donations go directly to the Wakefield Food Pantry.
If you are hosting or going to a Big Game party, please collect monetary donations and non-perishable food items to help stock our shelves.
The most needed items include:
• Financial donations to allow us to leverage the buying power of our partner, The Greater Boston Food Bank
• Beef stew, Cereal (boxed), Chili, Pasta Meals (canned), Rice/Pasta-A-Roni, Spaghetti
sauce (jarred), Soup:
Campbell’s/Progresso, Tuna/chicken (canned white).
The food items can be dropped off at the Food Pantry or other locations around town:
• Drop-off box located in the lower level of the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street
• William J. Lee Town Hall, 1 Lafayette Street
• The Beebe Library, 345 Main Street
• The Savings Bank: 599 North Avenue and 907 Main Street (Greenwood)
• The Public Safety Building, 1 Union Street
• Shaw’s Supermarket, 134 Water Street
• East Boston Savings Bank, 381 Main Street
Monetary donations can be sent to: Wakefield Food Pantry, PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880 or online through PayPal on the Pantry’s website: www. wakefieldfoodpantry.org.
