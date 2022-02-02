WAKEFIELD - The Albion Cultural Exchange and the Wakefield Farmers Market have announced a Call to Artists in support of their latest show, Art & Edibles 2022. The event is a celebration of the love of food and will feature visual art, sculptures, and food-related information sessions. Priority wall space is available for those who register before February 4, 2022. Final registrations are due by February 28, 2022. A link to register can be found at www.wakefield.ma.us.
The exhibit, which will be featured at the Albion Cultural Exchange from Thursday, March 17 to Friday, April 15, 2022, will celebrate Wakefield restaurants, food stores, chefs, and the Wakefield Farmers Market. Participants and attendees will also have the opportunity to donate to the Wakefield Food Pantry.
Art must be food related and may be inspired by:
Menus, signs, and labels;
Fruit, veggies, grains, and meats;
Recipes, cookbooks, and food websites;
Utensils, place settings, and farm landscapes; or
Any aspect of restaurant scenery, interiors, and exteriors, especially Wakefield restaurants.
Those interested in participating should complete the Intent to Exhibit registration form via the Call to Artists link on the town’s web site.
The Albion Cultural Exchange is located in the heart of Downtown Wakefield at 9 Albion Street. The building was originally constructed as a post office in 1910 and also used for many years as administrative offices for the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department (WMGLD). For the past seven years, the building has been known as the Albion Cultural Exchange. The facility supports art, culture, and community by integrating the creative economy into the community for the benefit of all. For more information about the Albion Cultural Exchange, please email AlbionCulturalExchange@wakefield.ma.us or visit their website at www.albionculturalexchange.org.
