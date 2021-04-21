WAKEFIELD - For the last 25 years, the Town of Wakefield has benefitted from Dennis Fazio’s keen arborist and landscaping skills. As the supervisor of the Cemetery, Forestry, and Parks Division of Wakefield’s Public Works, he manages over one hundred acres of parks, Town cemeteries, and all public trees within the community.
The Town of Wakefield congratulates Dennis on having just been named the 2021 Tree Warden of the Year by the Massachusetts Tree Wardens’ and Foresters’ Association (MTWFA).
Dennis, who developed a passion for forestry and landscaping as a teenager, helped launch Wakefield’s CommuniTree program in 2019 and, despite significant damage due to the microburst event of 2020, was able to plant over 100 new trees here in Wakefield last year.
In addition to this recognition from the MTWFA, Dennis was previously named the Sports Turf Manager of the Year from the New England Sports Turf Managers Association.
“I work with a dedicated team,” notes Fazio. “We are heading into our busy season and every day presents a new opportunity. Preserving and enhancing the outdoor space here in Wakefield is something we take seriously, and I am really honored for the recognition from the MTWFA.”
The Tree Warden of the Year Award was created in 2002 to honor the late Seth H. Swift. The MTWFA plans to hold a commemorative tree planting in the fall in honor of Dennis Fazio’s achievement.
For more information about this event please visit the website www.masstreewardens.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.