WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce will hold Saturdays on the Sidewalk town-wide in Wakefield from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on three Saturdays: August 29th, September 26th, and October 24th, 2020. Saturdays on the Sidewalk sales are designed to encourage residents to support local merchants by visiting the local businesses.
As an enticement to shop local, the Chamber has partnered with the Wakefield Co-operative Bank and The Savings Bank to offer $10 restaurant gift cards for each $50 purchase in products or services made at a local business on Saturdays on the Sidewalk. The gift certificates are redeemable at all participating Wakefield restaurants through November 30, 2020. A maximum of $100 in restaurant gift cards will be provided per family.
To receive a restaurant gift card, shoppers must submit their receipt reflecting the purchase of $50 or more made at a Wakefield merchant business on the three specified Saturdays. Receipts can be dropped off at the Chamber table in front of the Beebe Library during the event or sent by text to 781-245-0741. Receipts must be submitted within seven days of purchase.
Purchases made at restaurants or liquor stores during Saturdays on the Sidewalk days are not eligible for a gift card incentive.
Local merchants are invited to participate in the event and are encouraged to hold sales and special promotions. Streets and sidewalks will not be closed during the event and all shoppers must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings when entering merchant businesses.
For information contact (781) 245-0741.
