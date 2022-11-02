WAKEFIELD - Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department is offering several opportunities for the community to receive their flu and COVID booster shots.
A family flu clinic for individuals five and older will take place on November 5 at the Americal Civic Center. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 467 Main Street. Preregistration at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/wakefield is strongly encouraged.
If these dates aren’t convenient, community members can register for a flu shot appointment at the Health and Human Services Department office at 5 Common Street from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays throughout the fall. This option is available to individuals five and over and preregistration is required. See the town web site https://www.wakefield.ma.us/ for more information.
In addition, a limited number of COVID booster shots will be available this week on Friday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their office at 5 Common Street. Pre-registration is required. You can find a link at www.wakefield.ma.us.
Staff can vaccinate as long as there are six individuals registered (six doses per vial).
