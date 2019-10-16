Saint Joseph's School in Wakefield held a toy drive for the Ronald McDonald House of Rhode Island. The students collected items that will help entertain patients and their families during their stay. This terrific organization supported Saint Joseph's School's Grade 6 student Thomas Pote and his family through a traumatic injury this past summer.
