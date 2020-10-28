DANVERS - For the fourth year in a row, North Shore Community College’s (NSCC) team of Economics and Finance Club students, under the leadership of Economics Professor Moonsu Han, took first place in the Boston Regional Community College Fed Challenge Competition.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s competition was held virtually, via Zoom. NSCC has now earned the distinction of being the only community college to win the Fed Challenge Competition for four years in a row – 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
This year, NSCC competed against community college teams from Bunker Hill Community College and Manchester, NH Community College. The competition encourages the development of important skills such as research and analysis, decision-making, argument formulation, and effective communication.
Participants play the role of the Federal Reserve by analyzing economic conditions and recommending an appropriate course for monetary policy.
Team NSCC did an intensive analysis on income gaps based on racial disparities and, with a 15-minute time limit, delivered a presentation of their views and recommendations on monetary policy. The team also answered questions asked by the judges, requiring them to apply their knowledge and think on their feet.
Team members included: Adam Ellis, Beverly; Kathryn Corbett, Rowley; Gretchen LaPorte, North Reading; Kaylee Warren, Middleton; and Cole Gregson of Wakefield.
