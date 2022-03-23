WAKEFIELD - Wakefield’s Department of Public Works has released its spring calendar, including curbside leaf collection, hazardous waste days, and expanded hours at the Nahant Street Yardwaste Site (“The Pit”).
Yardwaste Disposal
The Yardwaste Site will open on April 2 for the disposal of leaves, grass, clippings, shrubs, and brush. This season, Sunday operating hours will increase, allowing residents to utilize the service from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A permit is required to obtain access and is available to Wakefield residents only. Permits can be obtained at the DPW office at Town Hall or purchased online at www.wakefield.ma.us/online-payments. Proof of Wakefield residency is required at the time of purchase. Permits must be renewed annually at a cost of $25. View the full 2022 season schedule at the town web site at www.wakefield.ma.us.
Spring curbside leaf collection will take place on May 14. Yardwaste must be curbside prior to 7 a.m. in biodegradable paper bags or barrels. No plastic bags will be collected. Branches should be cut into 3’ lengths or less and tied in bundles no more than 18” in diameter.
Mercury Collection
Mercury collection is available to Wakefield residents and businesses at the Nahant Street Site on April 20, June 22, August 24, and November 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No permit is required for mercury collection.
Household Hazardous Waste
Reading and Wakefield co-host hazardous waste days for residents of these two communities. View a full list of the materials that can be collected at this event at www.wakefield.ma.us/hazardous-waste.
June 18, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reading DPW Facility
75 Newcrossing Rd., Reading
October 1, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wakefield High School
60 Farm St., Wakefield
Rain Barrel Sale
Finally, the spring rain barrel sale will be open for preorders through May 1. Residents can purchase a Great American Rain Barrel (GARB) for discounted price of $79. These barrels are produced in Massachusetts and are 100 percent repurposed. According to GARB, it takes less than 1/8 inch of rain to fill a well-situated 60-gallon barrel.
Barrels can be ordered online and will be available for pick up on Thursday, May 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wakefield Public Works Facility on North Avenue. Deadline for purchase is May 1, 2022, at midnight. Several color options are available. More information at https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/wakefield.
