WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Memorial High School Building Project: Community Infosession will take place
via Zoom, Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.
In December 2020, the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) invited Wakefield to collaborate in conducting a feasibility study for a potential construction project to renovate or rebuild Wakefield Memorial High School. The Permanent Building Committee will host a virtual community forum on January 20 at 7 p.m. to review progress and see the conceptual design options that are being studied.
The agenda will cover:
1. Feasibility Study Process and Schedule
2. WMHS Existing Conditions
3. Alternative Design Option Review
Participants can connect via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84700641998; Meeting ID: 847 0064 1998. You can also dial in at (312) 626-6799 using Meeting ID 847 0064 1998. Residents can also watch the presentation on Wakefield Community Access TV (WCAT).
Learn more about the project at wakefieldmhsproject.com.
