As a kind, open and welcoming person, Catherine is well on her way to success. She stands out in the RMHS community as someone who always helps out and is understanding of others. Her mark on the school is one that many will not forget. She is there always for others and helps out both her fellow students and teachers. Many would describe her as a compassionate person who put others first and is a great presence around the RMHS and Reading community.
In the fall, Catherine plans to attend Lesley University in Cambridge, MA and hopes to major in Psychology with an interest in being a Mental Health Counselor. Her passion for helping people is shown through her interest in the mental health area. Catherine shares that her most exciting moment during high school was finding out that she got into Lesley as she is excited to attend the school.
Catherine has received the Honor Roll her junior year as well as an award in Physics for hard work and exceptional effort. She has done amazing at the high school and puts in a lot of effort into everything she does. Her hard work has paid off as shown through her accomplishments and makes her well deserving of recognition.
She is also involved with clubs at the high school. Catherine is in the RMHS Drama Club and loves acting and singing, and playing a part in the program. She also is in the A World of Difference Club which aims to make RMHS and the community a better place. It provides resources and support for students and helps to make a difference.
Throughout her four years at the high school, Catherine has had the opportunity to be taught by amazing teachers and enjoy intriguing classes. She shares that she will remember the fun and interesting classes and incredible teachers after leaving the high school. Catherine’s teacher, Mrs. Burke has always been there for her since the beginning of high school. She really helped Catherine through high school both academically and personally.
Catherine shares, “I would like to thank my special education teacher Mrs. Burke, without her I would not have been able to get through high school. She was always there for me and kept me going despite everything going on. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. She helped me both academically and emotionally. She really is an amazing person and teacher and I have her to thank for keeping me going.”
Catherine also loves the classes that she has taken at the high school. She shares that one of her favorites is her Diverse Voices class. This class helped her learn so much about that world that she didn't know before. The class is focused on learning the differences in the world and experiences new perspectives to grasp a further understanding of others.
This year Catherine took many interesting and challenging classes, including Marketing, Psychology, Story Writing, Algebra 3, World War II, European and Pacific Theater, Intro to Engineering and Design.
Over all, Catherine loved all her classes. She shares, “It was a little overwhelming sometimes, but over all, I had a pretty good experience with RMHS academics and I learned a lot from the classes.”
Aside from schoolwork Catherine keeps herself busy with her many interests, hobbies and talents. She loves photography, doing makeup and working out. Some of her favorite things include nachos, ice cream, On the Border Restaurant, Maze Runner movies and the quote: “Life goes on.”
Catherine is also employed at the UPS store in North Reading, where she ships, packs and prints. She has been working there since August 2018.
Catherine shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever.
She is thankful for her friends, teachers and classes who have shaped her and helped her become who she is.
Catherine feels that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future.
She shares a quote about high school: “It was amazing and I wish I could go back and do it again, because if I had the chance to, I would.”
Catherine would like to thank the teachers who make RMHS a great place to be and who encourage and motivate their students. She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same.
“Over the last four years I would not have made it through without the help of my friends and family. They kept me sane even when I felt like giving up.”
Catherine resides at 15 Hartshorn St. with her mother Karen and brothers, Nick (25) and Dan (23).
