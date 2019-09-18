St. Joseph School in Wakefield celebrated its annual Flag Raising with song and prayer. Beautiful weather graced the day on Friday, September 13 as the faculty and students from St. Joseph school gathered for the annual flag raising and school blessing. Fr. Ronald Barker, pastor of St. Joseph Church in Wakefield, led the school community in prayer. Choir director, Christianne Chiodini, then directed the group in a beautiful rendition of "God Bless America." So far, the school year is off to a terrific start
