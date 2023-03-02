WINCHESTER - Town Manager Beth Rudolph unveiled her budget projections for FY24 this week, after submitting her budget to the Finance Committee for review back on Feb. 15.
Her budget, she said, maintains level services across the board while including several new initiatives on the municipal side. She projects expenses at $149,661,050 and revenue at $148,950,902, which leaves a budget gap of $710,148. Rudolph plans to cover the deficit with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
She noted how the town spent the remaining operating override money in FY22 that voters approved back in the spring of 2019. This lead to a structural deficit starting in FY23 and one reason the town manager chose to use ARPA funds to close the FY24 budget gap. This may also require another operating override in the near future (though perhaps not as soon as next year, with the Select Board not recommending a $2M Free Cash transfer to the Capital Stabilization Fund).
In her budget, Rudolph assumed new growth at $950,000 (or $100,000 more than was assumed in the FY23 budget). She also originally projected state aid at around $12.2M; however, she announced the governor’s budget, just released, would likely lower that amount).
The town manager assumed local receipts at $10,389,000 (or approximately $500,000 more than was assumed in the FY23 budget). In FY22, actual local receipts came in at $12.6M (including one-time revenues).
On the expense side, municipal expenses increased by 3.4 percent over FY23. This includes new initiatives like more hours for the health inspector (19 to 35), a full-time network administrator to support the municipal IT department and the town’s technology needs, a new financial analyst position in the treasurer/collector’s office to support increased online payment usage, a new part-time position in the building department to support zoning enforcement and ZBA permitting, and more hours for the part-time professional librarian position (from 15 to 19).
Rudolph’s budget doesn’t include a deputy fire chief, assistant town planner, a new part-time position at the DPW to support the Lynch School, and increasing the community health program manager from 17 to 35 hours.
For education, the school department budget will increase by 4.17 percent from FY23 to $63,445,992. This request, Rudolph said, doesn’t include full funding for the school department’s projected special education out-of-district tuition costs or funding for the projected costs of transporting Lynch School students to Parkhurst swing space (that money, at least for bussing, will most likely come from ARPA funds).
The town manager said the School Committee committed to using its remaining ESSR II funds ($325,000) to cover as much of the out-of-district tuition gap as possible in FY24. She called that a one-time solution.
On the vocational side, Rudolph plugged in a 5.54 percent increase based on historical averages, but noted the Finance Committee would refine that number.
For undistributed expenses, the town manager offered some good news to the Select Board that by changing healthcare plans from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to Blue Cross Blue Shield in FY23 (July 1, 2023) the town saw a significant savings (approximately $900,000). This means the FY24 budget will see a projected 1.47 percent decrease in health insurance costs from $13.1M to $12.9M.
Rudolph also said the town is considering switching from Delta Dental to Blue Cross Blue Shield, which would result in a one-time reduction of .5 percent to 5.1 percent (a reduction she did not include in her budget).
The undistributed budget also includes contributory retirement with a 7.7 percent increase per PERAC, the energy budget with a 4.43 percent increase over FY23, worker’s compensation to be level-funded at $350,000, and Other Post-Employment Benefits with a $350,000 contribution.
In the town manager’s budget, Rudolph pointed out funded debt includes two borrowings: the Transfer Station project at $5.5M and a renewal of the Bond Anticipation Notice for the Washington and Swanton Street property with a new 12-month BAN in the amount of $4.05M issued.
Financial projections
Rudolph shared how back in September the state certified the town’s Free Cash amount at $16.7M. This meant the town had an operating reserve at 16.19 percent of total revenue. After using some Free Cash at fall Town Meeting, the town’s operating reserves fell to 15 percent (or still well above the Select Board policy).
The town manager’s projections do include some variables such as FY23 turnbacks, the plan for the FY23 health insurance turnback of approximately $900.000 (does the town place all the money into the Healthcare Stabilization Fund?), Free Cash usage at spring Town Meeting, and excess revenue.
Rudolph mentioned some FY22 turnbacks to include $500,000 from the general government, $770,000 from public safety and $148,000 from public works for a total of more than $2M. This year, she estimates using $1.35M in Free Cash at Town Meeting and replenishing the fund with $1M, which would lower the operating reserve percentage to 14.78 as it relates to total revenue.
(However, as Select Board member Mariano Goluboff pointed out, the town routinely returns more than $1M into Free Cash each year, and Rudolph’s own graph showed an average turnback of $1.44M; and that did not include the outlier years when the turnback was actually much higher).
“We’re always wrong on Free Cash projections,” Goluboff acknowledged, pointing out what the town manager called the conservative scenario is actually the worst case scenario and “never happens.”
“If it happened one year,” vice-chair Anthea Brady concluded, “there would be a course correction.”
As for the town manager’s other scenarios, Goluboff admitted, “our ‘best case’ tends to be average.”
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt thought the town could do a better job on predicting turnbacks, noting the conservative scenario was “not a realistic line.”
Chair Rich Mucci called underestimating turnbacks a good problem to have. Goluboff, though, acknowledged the town doesn’t really know where turnbacks will fall, saying real analysis would place reserves anywhere between 4 and 30 percent by FY26.
“We have no idea; that’s the reality,” he stated matter-of-factly, adding how reserves only decreased once since 2014.
Rudolph did acknowledge how the budget model was a planning tool and not a foregone conclusion.
The board also briefly debated shifting their Free Cash policy to upwards of 8 - 12 percent in conjunction with keeping its Aaa bond rating from Moodys. Bettencourt thought the board could increase it incrementally.
